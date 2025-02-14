Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 158 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $106.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.