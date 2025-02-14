Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,008.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,930.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,487.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.