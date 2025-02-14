Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Booking Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,008.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,930.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,487.36.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
