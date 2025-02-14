Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 524,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after buying an additional 67,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.