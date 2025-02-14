Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 210 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 13.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $330.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.95, for a total value of $5,019,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,111,420 shares of company stock worth $384,366,700. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra set a $343.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.63.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

