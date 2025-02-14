CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. CareTrust REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.720 EPS.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,302. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 161.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Wedbush cut CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Further Reading

