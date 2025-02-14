Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

EPRT opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 312,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 576,313 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 409,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.