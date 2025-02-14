Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 479.4% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,814,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of CBDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 2,391,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

