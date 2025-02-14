Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 479.4% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,814,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of CBDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 2,391,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
