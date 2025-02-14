Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$155.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$148.60.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded down C$2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$142.79. 123,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$126.25 and a twelve month high of C$169.27. The company has a market cap of C$7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$157.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$154.96.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$152.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,397.68. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

