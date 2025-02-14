Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$170.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Veritas raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$145.24 per share, with a total value of C$88,307.74. Also, Director Tracy Robinson bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$147.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$488,380.20. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$145.54 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The stock has a market cap of C$91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

