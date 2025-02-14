Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$170.64.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Veritas raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNR
Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$145.54 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The stock has a market cap of C$91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.