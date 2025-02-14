Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer David Martin Forrest Sells 7,927 Shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$110,466.71.

Canada Goose Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GOOS traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.17. 27,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,064. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.88 and a 52 week high of C$20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.57.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.