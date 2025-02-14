Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

NYSE YETI opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of YETI by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of YETI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of YETI by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of YETI by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

