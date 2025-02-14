Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. Camtek updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Camtek Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 161,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,082. Camtek has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

