Campbell Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,911 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $182,162,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,903,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,324,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $336.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $336.61. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

