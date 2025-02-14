Campbell Wealth Management Has $132.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 12.0% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $132,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after acquiring an additional 230,711 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,322,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,357,000 after purchasing an additional 820,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,862,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,793,000 after purchasing an additional 232,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.