Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 38,097 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,097 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,961,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $378.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

