C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes $1.25 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 57,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 202,603 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $59.77.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

