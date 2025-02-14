C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 3,893 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $281.37 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $226.62 and a twelve month high of $281.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

