C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 1,212 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IYK stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.44.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

