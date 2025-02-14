C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,735,000 after purchasing an additional 625,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $164,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Down 1.7 %

ILMN stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

