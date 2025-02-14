C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $293,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $14,983,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

