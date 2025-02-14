C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $1.10 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,852.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPGP stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

