C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $339,000 Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XTWO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of XTWO opened at $49.01 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

