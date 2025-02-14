C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys New Position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URTY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $1,896,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,157,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Stock Up 3.2 %

URTY stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $68.23.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

