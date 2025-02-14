BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the January 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BYD Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.57. 2,072,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.29. BYD has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $92.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.
About BYD
