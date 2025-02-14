BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the January 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.57. 2,072,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.29. BYD has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $92.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

