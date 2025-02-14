Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 259,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 166,930 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $130.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

