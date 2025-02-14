Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.71.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $130.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.