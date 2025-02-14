Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $537,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,672,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 525,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.82 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

