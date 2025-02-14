Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.11%.
Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Performance
BNT stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776. Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 197.13 and a beta of 1.58.
Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile
