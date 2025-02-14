Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Performance

BNT stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776. Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 197.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Brookfield Wealth Solutions alerts:

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.