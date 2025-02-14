Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Target Price at $75.83

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.84 and a beta of 1.74. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -549.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 28,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $2,125,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,553,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,866,984.34. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 18,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,390,090.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,399.68. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

