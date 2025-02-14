Brokerages Set OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Target Price at $19.48

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.43 to $18.45 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.53 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. FMR LLC lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,604,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after buying an additional 8,892,411 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,243,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 403.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,423 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 6,623.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,595,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth $24,552,000.

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

