Brilliant Acquisition Secures Amendment to Acquisition Agreement with Nukkleus Inc.

Brilliant Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) recently disclosed in an SEC filing that it has entered into an Amendment No. 1 to the Securities Purchase Agreement with Nukkleus Inc. The agreement involves acquiring a controlling 51% interest in Star, a defense acquisition company, as part of a transaction. The original Securities Purchase Agreement, signed on December 15, 2024, detailed the terms of the acquisition.

Get alerts:

Per the original agreement, Brilliant Acquisition was set to acquire 51% of Star’s issued and outstanding capital in exchange for a combination of cash, a promissory note, and common stock shares. Additionally, Brilliant Acquisition would issue Star a five-year warrant for the purchase of its common stock. The agreement also included an option for Brilliant Acquisition to purchase the remaining 49% equity in Star at a later time.

The recent Amendment No. 1, signed on February 11, 2025, has modified the original agreement. The consideration invested by Brilliant Acquisition into Star has been increased to $21,000,000 from $15,000,000. Notably, the cash portion remains at $5,000,000, with the Investment Note now set at $16,000,000. The Amendment also adjusts the amount that Brilliant Acquisition will lend to Star before the closing date, raising it to $1,800,000 from $1,000,000.

Furthermore, the Amendment stipulates that should Star execute its initial public offering or a direct listing to a national exchange like Nasdaq or NYSE, the Option for acquiring the remaining 49% equity in Star will automatically expire. It’s relevant to note that Menachem Shalom, who holds key roles in both Brilliant Acquisition and Star, plays a pivotal role in the agreement.

The details provided in the SEC filing offer a summary of the key changes outlined in the Amendment No. 1 to the original agreement. Interested parties are encouraged to review the entire Amendment for a comprehensive understanding of the terms associated with this transaction.

The Amendment signifies a significant development in the acquisition agreement between Brilliant Acquisition and Nukkleus Inc, paving the way for a potentially transformative business deal between the two entities.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Brilliant Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

About Brilliant Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Brilliant Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles