Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Takes $443,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,901,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,260,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,744 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SMH stock opened at $251.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.65 and its 200 day moving average is $244.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $193.72 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

