Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Invests $629,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.