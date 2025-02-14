Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.15% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,959,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after buying an additional 117,295 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at about $39,794,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at about $5,712,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 10.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TJUL opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $28.14.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

