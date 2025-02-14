Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,734.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Brenntag stock remained flat at $61.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67.
Brenntag Company Profile
