Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,734.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Brenntag stock remained flat at $61.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

