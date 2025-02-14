Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Up 660.0% in January

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brand Engagement Network Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNAIW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,117. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Brand Engagement Network has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
Brand Engagement Network Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brand Engagement Network
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.