Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Up 660.0% in January

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BNAIW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,117. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Brand Engagement Network has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

