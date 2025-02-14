Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 79 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.63. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $156.57 and a 52-week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

