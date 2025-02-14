Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in KLA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 27.0% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $764.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $609.40 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $692.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.14.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.68.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

