Bogart Wealth LLC Has $80.90 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,119 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.48% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $80,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000.

NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

