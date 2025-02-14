Bogart Wealth LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,782 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 263,027 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

