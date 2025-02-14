Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 299.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,073 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after buying an additional 1,142,247 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $278,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.