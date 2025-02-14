Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,113,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP opened at $573.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $584.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.30.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

