Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up 1.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $39,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7,663.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 281,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $91.95 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.57.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

