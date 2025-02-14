BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.42, but opened at $11.85. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 1,004,509 shares changing hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

