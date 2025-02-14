Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Up 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) was up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,040,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 208,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Blue Star Gold Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

