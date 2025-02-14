Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,040,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 208,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.51.
Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.
