Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.08. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

