Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BDCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.08. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Dolphin Energy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.