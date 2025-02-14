BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 22.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total transaction of $37,851,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. This represents a 84.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total value of $56,485,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,845,393.48. The trade was a 56.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,190 shares of company stock valued at $115,163,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $980.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,021.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $971.97. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $914.00 to $971.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,120.67.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

