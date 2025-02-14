BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $725.89 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00003958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00024163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00004880 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,160,144,516 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

