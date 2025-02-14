BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 38,089,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 69,033,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.17.

In related news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,520.50. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 4,202.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

