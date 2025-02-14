Bey Douglas LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bey Douglas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.3% of Bey Douglas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $459.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $610.33. The company has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.99 and a 200-day moving average of $497.68.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

